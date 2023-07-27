A market woman's video interview conducted by Nkonkonsa.com has gone viral, causing a stir on social media

In the interview, she reveals that cucumbers have become popular among Ghanaian women for unconventional purposes, not for eating but for self-gratification

The revelation has sparked discussions on social media regarding the responsible behavior of women and sexuality

A market woman who sells at Agbogbloshie has caused a significant stir on social media with her candid remarks in a video interview conducted by Nkonkonsa.com.

The woman disclosed that cucumbers have gained popularity among Ghanaian women, not for their nutritional value but for unconventional purposes.

According to the market woman, a growing number of Ghanaian women are purchasing cucumbers not for consumption but for personal use.

Woman who sells cucumber at Agbogboshie speaks in an interview Photo credit: @nkonkonsa

While she did not explicitly mention the purpose in the interview with Nkonkonsa, she implied that these cucumbers are used for self-gratification in the bedroom.

The video has quickly gone viral, triggering a mix of shock, amusement, and controversy among netizens as reactions from the public and various interest groups pour in.

mr.limitless8 said:

When you go to market make sure you smell the cucumber before buying please..inah if you go make sandwich and it smells some style don't blame Jesus

merichardyamoahme indicated:

So sad, trust me it's not funny...we are sick as a generation, some of our mothers and fathers have failed, and they are into this nonsense

mz_kyintal stated:

I suspect the woman herself. I am sure she uses it and we should be careful where we buy our items. She may use it and after put it back in the busket.

Source: YEN.com.gh