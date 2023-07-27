Cucumber Seller At Agbogbloshie Says Many Ghanaian Women Buy From Her But Not Only For Food
- A market woman's video interview conducted by Nkonkonsa.com has gone viral, causing a stir on social media
- In the interview, she reveals that cucumbers have become popular among Ghanaian women for unconventional purposes, not for eating but for self-gratification
- The revelation has sparked discussions on social media regarding the responsible behavior of women and sexuality
A market woman who sells at Agbogbloshie has caused a significant stir on social media with her candid remarks in a video interview conducted by Nkonkonsa.com.
The woman disclosed that cucumbers have gained popularity among Ghanaian women, not for their nutritional value but for unconventional purposes.
According to the market woman, a growing number of Ghanaian women are purchasing cucumbers not for consumption but for personal use.
While she did not explicitly mention the purpose in the interview with Nkonkonsa, she implied that these cucumbers are used for self-gratification in the bedroom.
The video has quickly gone viral, triggering a mix of shock, amusement, and controversy among netizens as reactions from the public and various interest groups pour in.
mr.limitless8 said:
When you go to market make sure you smell the cucumber before buying please..inah if you go make sandwich and it smells some style don't blame Jesus
merichardyamoahme indicated:
So sad, trust me it's not funny...we are sick as a generation, some of our mothers and fathers have failed, and they are into this nonsense
mz_kyintal stated:
I suspect the woman herself. I am sure she uses it and we should be careful where we buy our items. She may use it and after put it back in the busket.
World's longest cucumber record broken by polish gardner with wife's help
Meanwhile, a gardener from Poland identified as Sebastian Suski is the proud new owner of the world's longest cucumber growing in a polytunnel at his allotment.
Sebastian was able to tend to his impressive patch of cucumbers and produce a whopper measuring 3 ft 8.6 in, beating the previous record by 6.4 cm (2.5 in).
Lady shares conversation she had with her father over cucumber he gave her
In another report, a dad has been massively praised on social media for using euphemism after his daughter shared their WhatsApp conversation online.
In the screenshot of the conversation shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the dad asked his daughter if she ate the cucumber he told her to eat.
