Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called NDC flagbearer John Mahama to concede defeat, sparking nationwide celebrations by NDC supporters

Jubilant crowds filled the streets to celebrate in constituencies like Ayawaso East, Krowor, and even Bantama, a regular NPP stronghold

While the Electoral Commission has not officially declared the results, many Ghanaians are pleased by the NDC’s apparent victory

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, called the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to concede defeat and congratulate him.

After that call, followed by Dr Bawumia’s address to the country, many took to the streets to jubilate and show their support for the NDC.

Ghanaians hit the streets to jubilate after John Mahama's win in the 2024 election. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

For instance, in the Ayawaso East constituency, several people marched joyfully on the road, singing and dancing. A pickup car also blasted songs.

In the Krowor Constituency, hundreds of NDC supporters took to the streets to dance as an MC led them through songs and chants to celebrate the win.

In Bantama, an established stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), NDC supporters hit the streets to jubilate over the party's massive win.

Meanwhile, numerous Ghanaians on social media have expressed joy in the election outcome, even though the EC has yet to officially declare a winner.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens happy as NDC wins presidential election

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the videos and people's thoughts on John Mahama’s win.

@EweVoodoo said:

"E no be small shopping e dey go on for there oo. You send your phone di3 by the time you go Mahama finish you wan pick your phone, the phone go tell you “3y3 zuzible” 😂😂."

@PrinceW26139983 wrote:

"Kona for try book this Mc 🤣🤣."

@not_brokenheart said:

"The MC ❤️😂. Although I don’t understand the language."

@_Stevemensa responded:

"That’s Ga MC’s for you. You don’t have to understand. Just follow the Rythmz😂😂."

@kayHans0 wrote:

"I was waiting for “ wo Maame bakoooo” 🤣🤣🤣."

@x_none_ said:

"These kinds of videos should be played to Mahama every month .. HE MUST NOT DISAPPOINT THE TRUST AND THE JOY OF THE PEOPLE."

NDC seizes Dome Kwabenya from NPP

The NDC Parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, also emerged victorious in her constituency.

YEN.com.gh reported that she defeated the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Mike Oquaye Jr to win the seat for the NDC for the first time.

Akurugu will replace Sarah Adwoa Safo, who lost to Oquaye in the NPP parliamentary primary, in the constituency.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh