A viral video on social media captures a heated argument between a young lady and a trotro mate over a 50p change

The incident occurred during transit, and the video has garnered widespread reactions online after being shared by @dollarempire04 on TikTok

Viewers were astonished by the intensity of the dispute, raising discussions about customer service and the lady's attitude

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a young lady was embroiled in a tense argument with a trotro mate over a mere 50p change.

The incident unfolded while the trotro, a popular mode of public transportation, was in transit.

According to the video, the young lady, whose identity remains unknown, boarded the trotro and paid her fare, expecting to receive the correct change in return.

Trotro mate clashes with a neatly-dressed lady Photo credit: @dollarempire04

Source: TikTok

However, a dispute erupted when the trotro mate allegedly handed her 50p less than she was owed. The video, which was shared on TikTok by user @dollarempire04, has quickly gone viral, attracting numerous reactions from netizens.

Viewers expressed astonishment and amusement at the intensity of the argument, sparked by what seemed to be a trivial amount of money.

As of now, there are no further details on how the situation was eventually resolved, but the video has generated conversations about customer service and the importance of handling disputes calmly and professionally.

Below are some of the reactions social media users have shared under the video.

Benjamin Gyimah said:

u hit him first and when he hits back u ask him if he get lawyer...entitled woman

agyapongqueenzzy commented:

This is the reason why I will sell my landlord house and use the money to buy bundle, just to watch these.

Watch the video below:

