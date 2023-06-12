In Ghana, when people set out to build, it normally takes years since the fund is not readily available

However, it took the engineers and artisans of the Royal Kingdom Estate three weeks to build an office for a company

In a video, the office is fully furnished, and work has started after the record time of putting it up

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Kingdom Estate, Danny Angels, narrated how his engineer and other artisans built and furnished their office in three weeks. He said the engineer and other employees worked in the stipulated three weeks.

The head of engineering at the company, Desmond, said when the CEO proposed that they put up the office in three weeks, they decided to give it their all because if people in Europe and other developed countries can build in record time, they can do it too.

Desmond said they worked even on weekends and at night to complete the office on time Photo credit: Jasmine Ama (YouTube)

"If our friends in the diaspora can achieve this feat within the shortest possible time, we can equally do it. It is not only about funding. It is also about putting the technical know-how into force and ensuring that you are able to get it. I did not propose the three weeks. The three weeks was proposed by my boss. In the bidding chain, we have the client as the highest person."

Desmond said in an interview with Jasmine Ama that the artisans had to multitask and work daily during the three weeks period.

"We had to multitask. So there was a time we were doing the ceiling at a section and tiling at a different place. The challenge in our part of the world is that we are only stuck to the 12-hour shift. But we need to understand that the time to build is now when we have the strength and we can do something to change the narrative."

