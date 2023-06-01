Rush Asare moved to the US with his family when he was 13 years without thinking he would return to Ghana and build a house by the age of 27

The young ex-American soldier has put up a four-bedroom house in Ghana and returned to live in the country

He said it took him a year and a half to put up the building which cost him $305,000

A Ghanaian who once lived in the United States of America has narrated the story of how he built his house in Ghana at age 27 and moved to stay in it.

Rush Asare said he denied himself some luxuries to be able to put up his four-bedroom house worth $305,000 in just a year and a half.

His father travelled to the US when Rush Asare was just eight years old. After five years, Rush's father returned to take him and his other family members to the US. In 2013, when Rush was 18, he came to Ghana. He enjoyed his visit to Aburi in the Eastern Region but did not think of returning to stay permanently in Ghana.

As he kept visiting the country, Rush saw business opportunities he could invest in. He also bought a plot of land with no plan of developing it. However, he later decided to relocate when he considered doing some business in Ghana.

How Rush Asare built his house in 18 months

In an interview on Jasmine Ama's YouTube channel, Rush said when he decided to build in Ghana, he had less than $10,000 in his account because he had just invested about $4,000 in a pineapple farm and also bought a car for $8,000.

He contacted a friend who was an architect in Ghana and paid $3000 for the design and permit for his building. He had earlier bought a piece of land for $6000. He explained that his architect supervised the building of the house. All Rush did was to make input and send money for the project.

Rush worked in the US military and managed to save $30,000 in the US Navy when he returned from a 9-month deployment. He left the navy in 2016.

Rush pulled together all his resources and focused on getting the house ready even though he was in school at the time. In order to do this, he worked overtime, refused to go on vacations, and traded stocks.

“I refused to go on vacations and saved about 90% of my income. I was receiving salary from the military, about $3000 while I worked overtime at KPMG, about 90hours a week and traded stocks.”

After working with KPMG for two months, Rush resigned because he realised he could make more from stock trading than he made working with KPMG.

“In 2020, I started trading stocks. I sold my car for $12,500 and used it all to trade in stocks. In February, I woke up to $275,000 plus in a day. After that day, my whole perception changed.”

Rush said he spent about $305,000 to build his house. He moved to Ghana in May 2021 and currently owns a pineapple farm. He hopes to venture into other businesses.

