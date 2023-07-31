It is getting more and more expensive to prepare a standard dish of jollof rice in Ghana for consumption

The cost of cooking Jollof rice has increased from GH¢277 in May 2023 to GH¢317 in June of the same year.

This is according to the West African Jollof Index conducted by SBM Intelligence.

The SBM Intelligence said a family of five needs GH¢317 to prepare a standard Jollof rice dish for their enjoyment.

At the beginning of the year, it was estimated that one would spend GH¢277 to prepare the same quantity of Jollof rice. The cost increased slightly to GH¢286 in February but reduced slightly to GH¢280 in March.

The cost of cooking Jollof returned to GH¢277 in April and remained the same in May. However, it has gone up by over 14% in June.

To prepare Jollof, the essential ingredients are rice, tomatoes, onion, pepper, oil, a protein of choice, spices, and tomato paste. Others add vegetables, shito, and other things for a more balanced meal.

Comparison to Nigeria

The research compared the cost of preparing Jollof in Ghana and that of Nigeria.

According to findings, it is more expensive to cook Jollof in Ghana than to prepare the same dish in Nigeria.

"The price difference between Ghanaian Jollof and Nigerian Jollof (both official and black market rates) varied significantly from March 2023 to June 2023. Ghanaian Jollof was consistently more expensive than Nigerian Jollof on the black market. In April and May, it was less expensive than Nigerian Jollof at the official market rate, but in June, it became significantly more expensive due to a substantial increase in its price and a large drop in the price of the Nigerian Jollof. The month-over-month percentage changes in price were volatile for all three data sets," the report stated.

"Ghanaian Jollof experienced a significant price increase of 14.3% from May to June 2023, while the cost of Nigerian Jollof at the official rate saw a drastic drop of 40% during the same period," it added.

Comments by Ghanaians

However, some social media users seem to disagree with the report. Most of them believe the cost have been increased.

Read some of the comments below.

@Maame Yaa Yeboaa Asiama said:

Liar boy. This is a blatant lie.

@Rock Baffoe commented:

Oh how?, It will depend on the kind of jollof you want to prepare. " Pinten biaa daa mee "

@Kofi Amoah Ewusie-Mensah indicated:

Kojo this one der I beg come again naa big lie

@Philip Opoku wrote:

You need more...like minimum of Ghc 150 for a family of five...

@Ofori Kusi Snr said:

Stop exaggerating. The economy is hard but don't lie

@Mbah Fred wrote:

Never true my brother. Stop the exaggeration ok.

