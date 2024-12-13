A Ghanaian family currently living in the UK is facing the threat of being deported back to Ghana

An appeal has been made to benevolent individuals to donate to support the family with its legal fees

A mental health expert, Jackson Seyram Avortri, has advised the embattled family on what they can do

Efforts to assist a Ghanaian family currently facing deportation in the United Kingdom have intensified.

This comes after a family friend, @achieve_doctor, took to TikTok to make a passionate appeal for benevolent individuals to help Kwaku Osei and his wife, Esther Konadu, as they battle their deportation case in court.

A Ghanaian family seeks financial help to pay its legal fees or risk being deported. Photo credit: @bbc.com @kwakudogood5/TikTok

Source: UGC

Ghanaian family in UK facing deportation

Life was good when Kwaku Osei, his wife, and three daughters first arrived in the UK in November 2022.

However, the family faced visa challenges after the firm that sponsored them to the UK was liquidated, leaving them with the burden of paying the cost of replacement visas.

Unable to pay £2,755, equivalent to GH¢51,000, to replace their visas, the Home Office informed Kwaku Osei and his family that they would be deported back to Ghana after the payment deadline had elapsed.

The challenge of being jobless

Sharing an update on the situation, the friend of the disgruntled family explained in a video that Kwaku Osei had been negatively impacted by the sudden twist of events, especially considering how his quest to join the UK Army had been put on hold despite passing his assessment and training.

"I helped this guy to join the British family, but unfortunately, after passing his assessment, his visa was revoked by the Home Office."

The young man stated that life had become unbearable for Kwaku Osei and his wife, who are both struggling to make ends meet due to their inability to work.

"At the moment, this is affecting him mentally. It has even affected his family life."

Appeals surface for support

In a desperate move to get the decision by the Home Office reversed, lawyers representing Kwaku Osei and his family are seeking legal fees of £415, equivalent to GH¢7,700 an hour.

The friend of the troubled family explained that an amount of £20,000, equivalent to GH¢372,000, would be needed for legal representation regarding his family's residency in the UK.

In this vein, an online fundraiser is being organised on TikTok to raise the needed funds to pay for legal fees as Kwaku Osei and his family pursue their case in court.

Expert speaks on impact on the family

A mental health expert, Jackson Seyram Avortri, who spoke to YEN.com.gh on the issue, explained that in an instance like this, the uncertainty of not knowing where your future lies as a family can be stressful, especially for the children.

In navigating these challenging times, Jackson Seyram Avortri advised Kwaku Osei and his wife to keep their daily routines steady.

"This can provide a sense of normalcy and security. Regular schedules for meals and other everyday routines can put everyone at ease."

He also encouraged the couple to be positive in everything they do and engage with support communities so they can open up about their frustrations and receive advice on how to go about them.

On the part of the children, Jackson Seyram Avortri stressed the need for the parents to assure the kids that the situation has nothing to do with them.

"They need to have an open conversation with the children about their feelings and let them know what is really going on. The parents should make them understand that what is happening it is not about them."

Ghanaian students facing deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham faced possible deportation.

This was reportedly due to the government's delayed payment of tuition fees, according to a letter on November 9, 2024.

The affected Ghanaian students were told to leave the UK by that date or face sanctions such as detention or prosecution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh