A plus-size woman and her husband thrilled guests when they took over the dance floor with sensational dance motions at their wedding reception

The pair, who adorned matching outfits for the lavish occasion, took turns twerking on each other in a video

Like their guests, netizens who watched their footage expressed excitement and admiration for the pair

Plus-size lady Ohemaa Nich, born Nichelle Dawkins, and her husband Thomas Addy delighted guests at what appears to be their wedding reception with sensational moves.

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the pair danced romantically while guests recorded the exciting moment on camera.

Plus-size lady and her husband dance at her wedding reception. Photo credit: ghanawedding.

The footage begins with Ohemaa Nich's husband spanking her bum before dancing erotically on her.

Couple's gorgeous look

When the pair switched roles, Ohemaa Nich, who has embraced herself as a plus-size woman, showed off her grit and dance motions. She twerked on her husband with confidence.

The couple appeared in the footage donning coordinating ensembles for their lavish occasion.

After the footage, shared on Instagram by Alba_experience, emerged online, many expressed excitement for the couple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Ohemaa Nich and her husband

Peeps loved the couple for being the joy at their own ceremony.

Psychic_reader_sage posted:

Enjoy your life!

Cindy_carter05 said:

This is love.

Cee4real asked:

Why is she embarrassing herself like that in public tho?

Bizgawd reacted:

Love is great.

Rhodibestcakes commented:

I wanted to comment on what's on my mind! But on second thought, it's their life and choice congratulations, energetic couple.

Sweet_c84 said:

This tells me I have hope. I guess.

Osei1704 reacted:

Meanwhile, the corset is corseting .

Loulahbrown posted:

I like them.

Bride and her older oyibo husband

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady and her much older groom raised the veil in a beautiful white wedding attended by their families and loved ones despite their visible age gap.

It is not clear how the pair met and became lovers, but the duo looked very much in love during their wedding ceremony.

The two accepted their age-gap relationship and defied the odds to tie the knot in an elegant traditional wedding followed by their white wedding.

Bride dances in heels

In a previous story, a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her white husband sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front of their wedding venue.

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with a bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels.

