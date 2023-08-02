During an interview with Ghanaian street quiz king Nanaday, a young man named Richard shared his story of working in estate management with a salary of GH¢700

He had gone to buy an iPhone 7 but found it was priced at GH¢2,500, exceeding his budget

Richard's story sparked discussions on social media about financial struggles and responsible spending

During an intriguing interview with Ghanaian street quiz king Nanaday of Pulse Ghana, a young man named Richard shared his captivating story.

Richard, who is part of an estate management team, revealed that his salary is a mere GH¢700.

During the interview, he disclosed that he had gone to purchase an iPhone 7, but to his dismay, it was priced at GH¢2,500, exceeding his budget.

His story, as told to Pulse.com.gh, has sparked numerous comments on social media, resonating with many who can relate to the challenges of managing finances amidst aspirations for better technology and a higher standard of living.

Richard's candid account seemed to be a typical example of the financial struggles faced by many young individuals.

Ghanaians react to story of man earning GH¢700 but seeking to buy iPhone

The video has ignited discussions and hilarious reactions on social media. Check out some comments netizens shared below.

Daniel Adjei Dorman said:

The trend in this country is sickening. It appears an iphone determines a man's/woman's wealth.If you are not an iPhone user, it seems no lady woukd accept your proposal mpo.

Ernest Adomako Libra indicated:

That's why some of us have the habit of saving from the little we earn. Don't doubt his alacrity to get what he wants to buy irrespective of his earnings

Fredrick Aikins mentioned:

By now his girl bi dey fall for a guy with an iPhone so he has to up his game

Ghanaian man narrates how his girlfriend broke up with him because he could not buy her iPhone

Meanwhile, an emotional man in love is asking Ghanaians to help provide a solution to a situation he finds himself in.

Taking to a well-known page on Facebook called Manokekame, the man anonymously revealed that he lost his woman because he could not afford to buy an iPhone 8 for her.

German-based GH man who saves GH¢10k monthly reveals he won't return to Ghana for GH¢5k job

In other news, Gilbert Owusu, a Ghanaian living in Germany, has declared that he will only return to Ghana if the job earns him GH¢10,000 ($878.99) or more monthly.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Owusu said he would turn down a GH¢5,000 ($439.50) job in Ghana because he now saves more in Germany.

