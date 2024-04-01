Kelvin is a Ghanaian living in Germany, and the last time he visited Ghana was in 2015

The Ghanaian has decided not to come back to Ghana again since he has nothing to do in the country

Kelvin said if he is allowed to choose between Berlin, where he resides, and heaven, he would select Berlin

A Ghanaian residing in Germany indicated that he would not come back to his motherland and gave reasons for his decision.

Kelvin said he travelled to Germany through Libya and went through a lot on his journey to Germany. He said he is happy in Germany now and does not see himself returning to Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kelvin said he intends to buy properties abroad but will not buy any in Ghana. He added that his family is not dependent on him, and hence, he does not feel obliged to return home.

"If I am asked to choose Berlin or heaven, I will choose Berlin. I have all I want. There is no reason for me to come back to Ghana. As for my family, I will see them again in heaven. If I had lost my life in Libya, they wouldn’t have seen me ever again. Why would I return to Africa when presidents fly here to seek medical attention?" he asked.

Kelvin, the Ghanaian who last visited Ghana in 2015, said it is less stressful to live in Germany than to be in Ghana.

He explained that most Ghanaians and Africans, who complain of stress abroad choose jobs, they are not happy about.

“For some Ghanaians, their main focus when they travel is to make money. It is the reason they complain of stress. Many work as cleaners and kitchen hands instead of learning the language for better opportunities.”

Ghanaian in Germany wants to return home

In a separate story, a Germany-based Ghanaian, Marcus, said he wants to come back to Ghana after seven years abroad.

Marcus said he was initially desperate to travel out of Ghana but now wants to return.

He cautioned Ghanaians who earn between Gh₵3000 to Gh₵5000 to stay in Ghana and visit abroad, emphasizing the challenges faced abroad despite financial benefits.

