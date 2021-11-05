Dr Mabel Banson has become the first female neurosurgeon trained in Ghana

She is a doctor at the Neurosurgery Unit, Department of Surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Her accomplishment has been highlighted in a Facebook post by Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations, Ben Dotsei Malor

Dr Mabel Banson of the Neurosurgery Unit, Department of Surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, has become the first female neurosurgeon trained in Ghana.

She joins the ranks of Ghanaian women such as Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo who quite recently made history as the first woman to be appointed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana.

Dr Banson's achievement has earned her accolades on social media, with Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor - Dailies, UN News at United Nations, highlighting her trailblazing feat on his Facebook account.

Celebrated on social media

In the post seen by YEN.com.com, Ben Dotsei Malor writes:

''FIRST FEMALE NEUROSURGEON TRAINED IN GHANA: Many congratulations, Dr Mabel Banson. NO LIMITS.

''Salute to all the Holy Child students, staff, and alumni,'' he said.

Contacting Korle-Bu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh tried to contact the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to confirm and gather more details about the emerging story, but the number (024 340 7809) on the establishment's Facebook account doesn't go through.

Dr Mabel Banson isn't alone.

Earlier in 2021, Ghanaian resident neurosurgeon, Isabella Opoku, was gazetted by the World Federation of Neurosurgical Societies (WFNS), yfmghana.com reported.

Opoku's accomplishments earned her the attention of the highest neurosurgical organisation in the world even before completing her specialisation programme.

She makes history as the first person and woman to be gazetted by the WFNS ahead of completing the specialisation programme.

Opoku is set to complete her specialisation programme and doctoral (PhD) studies in neurosurgery at the end of 2022.

Prof Dorothy Yeboah-Manu Appointed First Female Director of Noguchi

Also, Microbiologist Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu has become the first woman to be appointed as the Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

Professor Yeboah-Manu is the head of the Bacteriology Department at the NMIMR and is taking over from her predecessor Professor Annang, who retires from active service on July 31, 2021.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research issued a message on Twitter to announce Professor Dorothy Yeboah-Manu's appointment.

