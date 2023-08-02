Sheila Gbagbo, a young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated as a midwife, is breaking barriers by excelling in male-dominated skills like POP, plasterboard, plastering, and painting, and she aims to perfect tiling as well

Despite facing challenges in the male-dominated industry, Sheila remains determined to prove herself and maintains her firmness in negotiating fair pay for her quality work

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she expressed her passion for taking responsibility and excelling in her chosen field

Sheila Gbagbo, a beautiful young Ghanaian lady who graduated from school as a midwife, is into POP, plasterboard, plastering, and painting and wants to perfect tiling as well.

Sheila just finished her national service and is awaiting her posting. She told YEN.com.gh that she had the idea to start learning the skills when she was in school.

After graduating, she decided to learn them for about 10 months, mainly because she likes to work hard and desires to excel in male-dominated skills.

"I want to put in the work myself and take responsibility for myself. My mom is actually my inspiration and she is a midwife as well. She worked hard to take care of us," she said.

She also indicated that it's a challenge working in the male-dominated industry as a lot of people tend to doubt when they realize that a lady is the one coming to work, but at the end of the day, the quality of the work speaks for itself.

"Other people like to take advantage of the fact that it's a young lady and want to pay less than you deserve. But I try to be firm. I can be reached on 0549593878," Sheila added.

Check out her works below:

