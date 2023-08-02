A video of Deborah Adablah reacting to a critic who has been on her case for some time has gone viral

The young lady warned her critic to be careful in the things she says about her regarding her case in court

Netizens have showered praises on her over her response to the woman regarding the matter at hand

Deborah Adablah, the embattled young lady who sued the former Chief Finance Officer of the First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, for allegedly compelling her into an amorous relationship and for breaking the terms of the relationship, has broken her silence.

A video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @seyraamm showed the pretty lady expressing disgust over the move by the woman to cite her as a bad example as she was advising young ladies.

Deborah Adablah is unhappy with moves to tarnish her name Photo credit:@seyraamm/TikTok

In setting the records straight, a visibly unhappy, Deborah Adablah revealed that the case between her and Mr Ernest Kwasi Nimako is still ongoing in court.

"If you advise people, advise them without using my name ,Florence, we are still in court, and nothing has happened to Deborah Seyram Adablah, and nothing will ever happen"

She also rubbished the advice the woman gave, which sought to encourage ladies to visit shrines if a man wrongs them.

"I don't do that, I don't do juju, juju is for weak women, so charlie, you guys should stay safe out there, anybody with my name in their mouth is doing it at their own cost.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 views and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend her for respond

Netizens who reacted to the video have commended Deborah Adablah for responding to the utterances of the woman.

stonereign99 stated:

Lovely respond, You're intelligent Proud of you for this respond.

Asante reacted:

that lady talk too much about everything, like she no everything in this world eiiii hmmmmm, please forget everyone and move on

Sika’s Apparel added:

I have just love ❤️you unconditionally I have followed you

user9731887792326 indicated

That's true the laws of the country work if you're not caught in that's position you may never know

Court removes First Atlantic Bank from suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the First Atlantic Bank has been removed from the lawsuit concerning Deboarah Adablah's case against Ernest Kwasu Nimako.

An Accra High Court made the decision following a motion filed by the bank's lawyers.

A cost of GH¢6,000 was also slapped on Deborah Adablah.

