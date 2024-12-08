Popular entertainment personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah has been installed as a queenmother.

The resilient woman has been crowned queen mother at Aburi in recognition of her remarkable contributions to society.

Shatta Michy earlier announced the installation during a conversation with renowned radio personality, Abeiku Santana.

This exciting news was further confirmed through a series of viral videos that have recently surfaced online.

Shatta Michy was crowned on December 8, 2024. In the videos, Michy is seen being carried on the shoulders of people, a traditional honour bestowed upon individuals of high regard within the community.

Colourful display of the cultural heritage of the people of Aburi also characterised the celebration.

