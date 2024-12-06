A Ghanaian lady has shared her mum's reaction after opening up about her decision to vote for NDC

Her mum wasn't happy about her choice and sent her a voice note hurling insults at her and warning her not to vote in that direction

The video has triggered a wave of laughter among netizens who expressed their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman has issued a stern warning to her daughter to refrain from voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

In a viral TikTok, the lady who was spotted wearing an NDC T-shirt, dancing, and campaigning on social media shared a voice note of her mum asking her not to vote for the opposition party.

A Ghanaian lady shares her mum's reaction to her decision to support NDC. Image source: John Mahama, wrongnumberdottv

Source: TikTok

Although she did not state her reasons, the woman was very upset at her daughter's decision and asked her not to return to her house if she voted for NDC.

Campaigns heighten as elections approach

Various political parties have heightened their campaigns as the December 7, 2024, elections approach. The parties have explored various mediums, including traditional media, social media, grassroots campaigns, etc., to sell their policies to the electorate.

While the NDC has generally campaigned on its flagship 24-hour economy, the NPP has promised to continue its digitalisation agenda.

Party supporters have also engaged with their social media followers, urging them to vote for their preferred candidates.

The young lady's mum, however, was not so pleased that her daughter was supporting a party she did not believe in and cautioned her against casting her vote for the NDC.

Watch the video below:

Mother warning daughter over NDC ignites laughter

The video of the young lady and her mum has ignited an uproar of laughter. Many found the woman's reaction to her daughter's decision very funny. Others also shared similar experiences.

@Granny wrote:

"2mins biaa m my mom is begging me to vote for NPP or else she won’t pay my fees."

@ABENA wrote:

"Today someone shouted 3y3 zu and my mom said 3y3 woni."

@user8073767036100 wrote:

"Aboa toliwa paaa, kezia delete it wae."

@Akua Agyeiwaa wrote:

"This was me some months ago had to delete the video."

@Nana Hemaa wrote:

"My mom disowned me because I declared my vote JDM but oboa koraa. I’m voting to save the BANK OF GHANA."

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo for erecting his statue

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former President John Dramani Mahama had called out President Akufo-Addo for erecting his own statue.

This was after the President unveiled his statue at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi on November 6, 2024.

Mr Mahama believes that the President's action was not the best since he was singing his own praises.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh