The Ghanaian travellers moving from Accra to London by road are contemplating what they will do with the cars.

The group reached their destination on Sunday, August 6, 2023, after travelling through Africa and Europe for 16 days.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the historic trip.

The cars which were used for te Accra to London journey Photo source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana, asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

"We got some suggestions to auction the cars in London to support the cause. Others say we should bring the cars back home so y’all can have a feel of them. Should we auction in London or we should ship them back home, and auction them later? We need to know what you think. Like for ‘Auction in London’, comment for ‘Ship to Ghana'. Other suggestions are welcome."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians want Accra to London cars returned

Going through the comment section, many Ghanaians are against the idea of auctioning the cars in London. Some suggested that the history-making cars should be brought back and put in a museum to attract tourists.

Renowned broadcaster Ben Dotsei Malor was one of them and he said:

These are history-making cars, please. They can't be sold or auctioned just like that. Unless Richard Branson offers 10 million Euros for each.

Music producer and entertainment pundit Fred Kyei Mensah said:

Bring it home and let's display it as a tourism tool at the Dr Kwame Nkrumah Museum and fees paid to watch them. An effigy of the various participants of the trip from Accra to London by road, can be placed beside the various vehicles to attract patrons with pictures of the journey behind them.

Joana Nkrumah:

Ship to Ghana . Our great grand children have to see this

Dovi Senyo said:

SHIP TO GHANA Let’s Build A Museum For Them For Tourist Attractio

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh