When someone makes history, all his family and friends celebrate the achievements of their relation

In the same vain several Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians have applauded the adventurous travelers who drove from Accra to London in sixteen days

One person who had her husband and brothers on the trip shared her joy on Instagram as she congratulated them for achieving such a feat

One of the men on the Accra to London road trip is 35-year-old Ed Cyprian, who is married to Ama Ayirebi.

His wife took to her Instagram page to celebrate the feat achieved by her husband.

Ama's brothers, Kwabena and Kojo were also on the historic trip that has made Ghana the talk of the world. She also applauded her brothers for embarking on the journey.

Ama congratulated her family members who were part of the adventure and said they made history Photo credit: @amaayirebi and @theayyrianxperience Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post Ama shared photos of her three family members on the trip and a video of she and her daughter, Mawuena clapping for Ed Cyprian.

"10,000km later and you've finally made it from Accra to London! I'm amazed you guys didn't end up in……Congratulations @cyprian.wealth @knimo16 and @kwabenaayirebi you managed to turn a 'boys trip' into a page in the history books. Don't get too comfortable though - I'm officially not driving anywhere ever again. Tried to get Mawy to say #congratulations well let’s just say it went better than expected "

Earlier, in an interview, Ed Cyprian revealed that it was one of his Brothers-in-law who told him about the Accra to London road trip. He liked the idea since he loved to drive and joined the team.

13 Ghanaians drive from Accra to London

On July 23, 2023, thirteen Ghanaians set off from Accra to London by road. They were made up of 12 men and one woman.

They drove through African and European countries for 16 days to arrive in London on August 6, 2023.

Out of the 13, only nine made it to London. Others returned because of work and other reasons.

The two men who birthed the Accra to London road trip idea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two friends conceived the historic 10,000km road trip from Accra to London.

The two men are Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah.

One of the men on the trip, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, said even before they travelled to London, they often drove to places in Ghana for tourism purposes.

