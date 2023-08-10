The G-Wagon driver in the Wanderlust Ghana Accra to London by road trip has driven to Austria as part of his European tour

Joseph Ampadu who stayed in Europe instead of going to London with his colleagues visited the G-Class Experience Centre

Beautiful photos and videos of Ampadu's journey and visit to the G-Class Experience Centre have emerged online

Joseph Ampadu, the driver of the G-Wagon of Wanderlust Ghana's Accra to London road trip has visited the G-Wagon factory in Austria.

The Accra to London by road travellers reached their destination on Sunday, August 6, after a 16-day journey which took them through 12 countries.

Upon their arrival in London, followers of the trip on social media observed that Ampadu's G-Wagon G63, which had been rated highly for it's performance throughout the journey, was missing in action.

The G63's absence in London sparked suggestions that it might have broken down along the way.

Accra to London G-Wagon driver moves to Milan

It later turned out that the G-Wagon had not broken down but the driver had opted to stay in Europe and tour other countries than go to London.

In a video, Ampadu was spotted driving the G-Wagon while disclosing that he was moving from Monaco to Milan in Italy.

He added that he was doing a 13,000km journey by touring Europe instead of the 10,000km that his friends did to London.

Ampadu takes his G-Wagon to G-Class Experience Centre in Austria

Ampadu's European tour has taken him to Austria where he visited Mercedes Benz's G-Class Experience Centre. The visit meant he had literally taken the car back to where it was manufactured.

Videos and photos shared on GHOne TV's Instagram page showed Ampadu and his G63 from the start of the journey to when he parked at the Experience Centre.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Meanwhile, the team which moved from Accra to London by road has contemplated on what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars that successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

