Quincy Peters is the youngest person among the adventurous travellers who went to London from Accra by road

The 20-year-old Quincy travelled with his father, Franklin Peters, in a Lexus RX350 for the 16-day journey

Quincy's alma mater, Morgan International Community School (MICS), is celebrating him for his achievements

Quincy Peters, the youngest member of the Accra to London road trip team, has been hailed since the group reached their destination.

Quincy, just 20 years old, joined his father Franklin Peters and 11 others to embark on the historic journey.

The boy and his father rode in a Lexus RX350 and spent 16 days on the road with the others before arriving in London on Sunday, August 6.

The latest shower of praise is coming from Quincy's alma mater, Morgan International Community School.

Sharing photos of the 20-year-old on its Facebook page, the school expressed pride in its alumni for taking part in the journey which has been featured on BBC.

"Proud of MICS alumni @quincyalvinpeters who was part of the team that embarked on an epic journey covering over 10,000km overland to London! He exemplifies the school's mission of fostering adventurous minds," the statement said.

Kantanka CEO tells why they couldn't join Accra-London trip

Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has reacted to Wanderlust Ghana's revelation that the company failed to join their Accra to London trip.

According to Kwadwo Safo, he was not made aware of the attempt by the organisers of the historic trip to include them.

In a tweet, the Kantanka CEO revealed that he would have loved for his company to be part of the trip.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Earlier, the team which moved from Accra to London by road was contemplating what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

