Nana Ama McBrown invited a young man who lost his leg in a tragic car accident to her show Onua Show Time, and it was an emotional episode

The actress broke down into tears after hearing the tragic incident and could barely hold her emotions

McBrown, who had also been in a car accident that affected her arm in the past, said it was hard hearing such sad stories

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a touching and emotional episode of Onua Show Time, extended an invitation to a resilient young man who tragically lost his leg in a car accident. The man previously went viral on social media as he pleaded with the actress for an opportunity to share his story on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown shedding tears Photo Source: kobby.kyei, onua tv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown, who is known for her compassion and empathy, was visibly moved as she listened to the young man's heartbreaking story. The actress, who had herself faced the adversity of a car accident that once impacted her arm, found it difficult to contain her emotions. Throughout the episode, McBrown's voice quivered as she struggled to hold back tears.

The courageous young man, who goes by the name Official SP, shared his inspiring tale of resilience and determination. Despite the life-altering incident, he demonstrated remarkable strength and a positive outlook on life. His story did not only touch the hearts of McBrown but that of social media users who were moved by the sad tale.

Nana McBrown and amputee man spark reactions

Netizens who were moved by their story shared their emotions in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

miss_ephia commented:

I couldn’t hold my tears watching from home …Life is full of uncertainties, anything can happen within a snap of a finge

abynah_obolo said:

Awww God The reason why I want God to bless me.

iamshutterroyal wrote:

I cried too. She remembered her accident too. God bless her immensely for granting people an opportunity to get heard

McBrown bonds with the physically challenged

In a similar story, a physically challenged entrepreneur Akosua Joyce revealed to McBrown the process behind her distinctive crochet creations.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences graduate opened up about her journey in navigating life with her disability.

The resilience she exhibited throughout her life was inspiring, and she detailed how she embraced her unique circumstances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh