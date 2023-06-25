Ghanaian highlife singer Mzbel has finally welcomed her bundle of joy after nine months of waiting

The songstress dropped hints about the delivery date over the past few weeks

Mzbel shared a personal video of the birthing process in the labour ward with Nacee's Aseda playing in the background

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, gave birth to her daughter on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The highlife singer shared her baby girl's journey into the world with her followers.

Despite concerns about her flaunting her naked baby bump on social media, Mzbel had a safe delivery, as shown in the video she shared.

A collage of Mzbel and her new-born baby girl Image credit: MzbeL

Mzbel decided to document her time in the labour room in a video with Nacee's Aseda as the background.

The singer surprised Ghanaians with cute baby bump photos under a floral maxi cut-out dress on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Subsequent photos raised eyebrows as Mzbel bared her naked belly in the pictures. Many cautioned her to cover up to protect her unborn child. But she retorted in confidence that nothing could happen to her baby.

Today, she shared a video from the labour room but insisted that she won't disclose the birth date.

Ghanaians react to news of Mzbel's bouncing baby girl

The announcement video nearly broke the internet. Mzbel's birth video has recorded over 11k organic likes in less than two hours. Indeed, she is one of the most famous celebrities in Ghana.

Grace Quarshie commented:

I was like, wow when I saw you in that state ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I'm more than happy for you

Owusu Tabiri Gloria commented:

Congratulations sis. I'm happy for you. I pray I also deliver safely as God always do.

Tiamat Bastet commented:

Congratulations mama! Welcome, sweet princess.

Mzbel shares a video of herself struggling to sleep; other mothers share their discomfort

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Mzbel's pregnancy struggle video. The musician recorded herself going through the arduous task of finding a comfortable spot to rest her baby bump.

She twisted and turned in the footage before sitting up to take some water. She then went back to wrestle with her pregnancy pillow.

Despite her evident discomfort, Mzbel looked cute in a pink onesie with a matching headband.

Her fans reacted to the video, sharing their joy for her and praising her for sharing the reality of the journey with the world.

