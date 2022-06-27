A sad Ghanaian man has recently recounted how the sons he adopted along with his wife chose to neglect him after he supported them for years

Upon getting married to his wife, he decided to adopt her two sons from her previous marriage and took care of all their needs

He enrolled them at the best of schools, and now, one is a doctor and the other pilot, but they, along with their mother, have abandoned him and returned to their biological dad

An emotional retired Ghanaian man has recently opened up about how his wife and step-children treated him unfairly.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the well-known Facebook page called Tell It Moms had the story of the man shared in detail.

According to the post, he married his wife, who had two kids from his previous marriage, and he decided to adopt them as his own.

Over the years, he took the boys to good schools, and one got a scholarship to study in the US. He is currently a Medical Doctor. He also used his savings to take the other boy through pilot training in South Africa, and he currently works as a Pilot.

The pensioner also revealed that the boys have become very successful and own big houses, yet at the point when he needs them both, they have neglected him.

Sharing more details, the emotional man recounted that given that he has depleted his savings, he struggles to even pay his rent, and this is because the boys, along with their mother, chose to return to their father, who neglected them in the past. They now live together as a family. According to him, they have even refused to pick up his calls.

