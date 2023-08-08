Gifty Anti, seasoned journalist and wife of Adumasa chief, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, shared a video of her frying yam

The chief's wife was at a funeral in Adumasa and decided to help out with the preparation of food at the event

Gifty Anti, in her Instagram post, said she did the cooking not because she was obliged to do it but did it because she wanted to

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Accomplished journalist Gifty Anti and wife of Adumasa chief, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account. The video showed her engaged in the simple yet profound act of frying yam at a local funeral gathering.

Seasoned journalist Gifty Anti Photo Source: oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

Attending the funeral ceremony in Adumasa, Gifty Anti decided to roll up her sleeves and contribute to the preparation of food for the event. The sight of the esteemed chief's wife participating in the culinary activities added a touch of warmth and togetherness to the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram, Gifty Anti humbly shared her thoughts on the experience. She emphasised that her involvement in the cooking was not borne out of obligation but rather a genuine desire to contribute and be a part of the event's preparations.

The video touched the hearts of her followers, who showed appreciation for her down-to-earth nature. They lauded her for leading by example.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Gifty Anti warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

maame_ama_agyeman commented:

The true meaning of leadership is humility. God bless you Nanayere ❤️❤️❤️

iam_ohemaa_esther reacted:

Such humility. God bless you maa❤️

ladyraquelle7 said:

Awww so proud of you Mama! Very supportive.

sedsgarments commented:

Exactly mama, women should not be forced to remain in the kitchen. Any able person can.

John Dumelo cooks

In another story, Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo in the past shared a video of himself cooking on a farm with firewood, and it warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

The actor, who is into farming, showed off his great cooking skills as he prepared tasty-looking jollof rice.

The video garnered lots of likes and comments as folks reacted to John's cooking skills, with many highlighting his humility.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh