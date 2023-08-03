Every great person on earth has a story to tell about how they started and the challenges they faced before achieving big things

Former Ghana Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah has shared his intriguing story of how he started a career in football

He said he started a career in football even though his mother wanted him to get an education since that seemed like the best way at the time

Stephen Appiah is well known in the Ghanaian football space and even worldwide. He made history as the first Captain of Ghana's Black Stars to lead the country in its first World Cup in 2006 and subsequently in 2010.

He played with several clubs both in Ghana and in Europe during his career. Many wonder how a football career started for the player who was raised in Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

Even though Stephen was not from a rich home, his parents believed that educating their child was the right thing to do, so they enrolled him in a school.

Stephen Appiah started playing colt football against the wishes of his mother who wanted him to go to school Photo credit: @stephenappiahofficial Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ditching school for a day

One day on his way to school, Stephen met his friend, who convinced him to go to a football field instead. The boy, who Stephen said was called Daniel, promised to buy beans and plantain for them to enjoy so they eat if they went to the Salvation Army Park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"As soon as I heard beans and plantain, I said I had to follow Daniel because I did not have anything on me. So I followed him we went to Salvation Army Park, and we saw some children playing football."

Daniel encouraged Stephen to join those playing football since he was a good player. Stephen took off his school uniform, secured it in a plastic bag, and hid it under a bin so it doesn't get dirty.

"When we were playing, there was this man standing about 25 metres from where we were. So when we finished, he said, 'you are a good player, we have a Colts team at Indafa can you join us?' I said ok but you have to talk to my mum first.

He came to speak to Stephen's mother but she did not agree. But Stephen found his was to the Indafa Park and started playing professional football from then.

"I had the chance to play under-12, then under-14. When I was doing under-14, I was doing so well that when I played under-14 games I wore under-17 jersey. So I had the chance to play under-14 and under-17."

Watch the video below:

Stephen Appiah's son graduates from Birmingham University

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Stephen Appiah's son had graduated from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Larry Appiah graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Commerce.

In an Instagram post, Stephen Appiah said he and the family were proud of Larry's achievement and wished him well in his next endeavour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh