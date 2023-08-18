Ghanaian student Rebecca's exceptional achievement of securing admission to Oxford University after excelling in her A-levels with AAA grades has garnered widespread applause

The announcement was made by Brampton Manor Academy on their official Twitter account, with Oxford University also congratulating her on her accomplishment

Rebecca's remarkable journey from Ghana to Oxford serves as an inspiring example of hard work and dedication, inspiring students worldwide

Rebecca, a young and brilliant Ghanaian lady, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing admission to the prestigious Oxford University.

Her accomplishment comes after excelling in her A-levels with impressive grades of A*A*A. The exciting news was unveiled through a tweet on the official Twitter account of Brampton Manor Academy, a high-performing mixed school located in East London.

Oxford University's Twitter handle also joined in the celebration, extending their congratulations to Rebecca for her outstanding achievement.

Taking to her personal Twitter account, Rebecca shared her elation by expressing, "I made it, Mama! Praise God."

This triumphant moment follows her exceptional performance in 2021, where she achieved an astounding ten grade 9 GCSEs, highlighting her dedication and academic prowess.

Her determination and hard work have clearly paid off as she embarks on the next chapter of her educational journey at one of the world's most renowned institutions.

Netizens celebrate Rebecca on her brilliant achievement and admission to Oxford

Check out some comments social media users have been sharing after seeing Rebecca's enviable feat below.

@OxUniStudents said:

Congratulations! We can’t wait to welcome Rebecca to Oxford!

@ReceptiveLang indicated:

Many congratulations and very best wishes!!

@Haneef23843078 mentioned:

Congrats!!! Oxford has been my dream school since I was little.

Brilliant young man celebrates gaining admission to University of Oxford

Meanwhile, an overjoyed young man has recently sparked reactions on social media after announcing his latest academic feat.

A LinkedIn post had him revealing that he has been offered admission by the University of Oxford to pursue a master's degree in Law and Finance (MLF).

Brilliant GH lady becomes first DAC Antony scholarship recipient

In other news, a gorgeous Ghanaian lady, Samira Ibn Moro Mohammed, has imprinted her name in the sands of time as Saint Antony's first DAC scholarship recipient.

The award, instituted by the Governing Board of Oxford University in October 2021, provides undergraduate students in countries that receive development assistance support toward achieving their academic potential.

