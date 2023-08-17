Alena Analeigh Wicker, the youngest Black girl to enter medical school in 2022, is nearing her undergraduate degree graduation

She is enrolled in dual programmes at Arizona State University and Oakwood University, and aims to start medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2024

Alena is on track to earn a bachelor's degree in Biomedical Biological Sciences with a minor in global health from Arizona State University in December

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Alena Analeigh Wicker, who created history by becoming the youngest Black girl to secure admission into medical school in 2022, is now gearing up to achieve yet another milestone.

She is poised to graduate with her undergraduate degree in a matter of months.

Alena, who garnered attention for her extraordinary accomplishments, was concurrently enrolled in two undergraduate programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University during her historic feat.

14-year-old Alena Wicker is set to graduate from college Photo credit: edition.cnn.com, news.asu.edu

Source: UGC

According to a report by the Arizona State University, her aspiration was to commence medical school in 2024 at the Heersink School of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She is scheduled to earn her bachelor's degree in Biomedical Biological Sciences with a minor in global health from Arizona State University in December 2023.

Alena's academic journey continues to exemplify her dedication and determination.

What Alena Wicker said about how her interests developed

The teenage girl spoke to the media about the reason behind her inclination toward Biomedical Biological Sciences.

“What sparked my interest was there’s so much that comes into being a biological sciences major. You can go towards the human anatomy, the veterinary route and learn more about our environment and animals, or even go down to researching the cellular level of what makes life, life," she said in a recent interview.

13-year-old girl Alena Wicker breaks down in tears upon meeting Kufour

Previously, after Dentaa Amoateng invited her, Alena traced her African roots and touched down in Ghana. She plans to start a scholarship scheme for Ghanaian girls in STEM.

During her visit, Alena got the honour of meeting former President Kufour at his residence. Alena could not hold back her emotions upon meeting the former president and broke down into tears.

Determined Black man who lived in tent under bridge for 2 years graduates as valedictorian in US

In other news, a determined young man named Michael Jeffery has graduated as valedictorian at the Goodwill Excel Center in the United States of America.

The DC man who lived in a tent for two years recently defied the odds to attain the milestone at the free high school for adults.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh