A viral video capturing a Ghanaian man's emotional message to his suspected lover, Vivian, during an apparent illegal journey from Africa to Europe has captivated social media

The man reassures Vivian that everything will be fine and urges her not to worry, sparking discussions about their relationship and the significance of her support

The heartfelt video highlights the hidden human stories behind such journeys and has garnered widespread empathy and interest online

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A poignant video has recently captured the attention of social media users, depicting a Ghanaian man who appears to be embarking on an unauthorised journey from Africa to Europe via a boat.

In the video, which has swiftly risen to the number 2 trending spot on Twitter, the man records a heartfelt message for his suspected lover, whom he identifies as Vivian.

With a reassuring tone, he comforts her, expressing his belief that everything will ultimately be alright and advising her not to worry excessively.

A Ghanaian man sends a loving message to his lover on his to Europe Photo credit: bra_fycco

Source: TikTok

How social media users have been reacting to the video about Vivian

The video has stirred widespread curiosity and discussions among social media enthusiasts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Many are speculating about the nature of the relationship between the man and Vivian, suggesting that her role in his life might be significant and supportive.

The emotional content of the message and the circumstances surrounding it have prompted users to view Vivian as a faithful companion who has potentially played a crucial role in the man's life, inspiring his gratitude and fondness.

Below are some of the reactions.

Lone Ranger said:

one thing I love about us men is we hustle to make our women happy..

EdemAgain indicated:

By now Vivian is watching this in another man's room.. Herrrr Vivian

Thursday’s river stated:

After walking through the shadows of death Vivian we made it.

grownups mentioned:

by now too sansome dey chop Vivian hmmm.But brother is out there trying to give Vivian a good life.

Watch the video below:

Young man in UK confesses he wants another lady after blood covenant with his GH girl

Meanwhile, a young man from Ghana who left to pursue further education in the UK has found himself at the crossroads of a major life decision.

Disclosing his woes to Ms Nancy on Confessions, the gentleman revealed that he had engaged in a blood covenant with his girlfriend back in Ghana.

Ghanaian man abroad reveals why he has never argued with his white girlfriend over money

In another story, a middle-aged Ghanaian man living abroad has turned heads online after he made an interesting observation about the white ladies he has dated.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Happiness, as he’s fondly referred to on TikTok, explained that in all his relationships with white ladies, not once has it occurred that the woman argued with him because he didn't give her money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh