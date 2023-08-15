A video of a Ghanaian dog breeder has gone viral online as he was seen holding a dog that suddenly turned aggressive due to an apparent mistake

The man quickly noticed the dog's aggression and fled to avoid being attacked by the pet that had gone wild

Shared by yabaleftonline, the video has gained significant attention with 300k views, prompting various reactions from viewers

A dog trainer in Ghana flees for his life Photo credit: yabaleftonline

Source: Twitter

Realising the imminent threat posed by the agitated dog, the man swiftly made a decision to flee, ensuring his safety. The incident was captured in the video, which quickly caught the interest of online audiences.

The footage, initially shared by yabaleftonline, has already amassed an impressive 300k views, highlighting its viral nature.

Social media users react to video of dog breeder running for his life

This video has sparked considerable reaction and discussion among viewers, who were amazed by the intense encounter between the man and the canine.

@jibbyford_ said:

The dog no like the other dog you dey force am to knack

@chi_agozie7 commented:

Why would you force the dog to knack another dog he doesn’t like.

@abazwhyllzz stated:

I am expecting a statement from the president of the dog association regarding this.

Watch the video below:

