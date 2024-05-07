A video of McDan enjoying a nice family time with his children has gone viral online

He explained that despite his busy schedule, spending time with his kids remains a top priority

Many people who commented on the video commended him for being a responsible father

Ghanaian businessman Dr Daniel McKorley, affectionately known as McDan, has earned the admiration of many netizens after a video of him and his kids went viral.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on his Facebook page, showed the moment the CEO of McDan Group and his seven children went to have lunch at a restaurant.

McDan, who appeared to be in good spirits, shared a hearty moment with his kids as they had lunch and vibed to some good tunes.

In the video's caption, the business mogul remarked that despite his busy schedule, spending time with his children is one thing he does not take lightly as a father.

"As their dad, I take extra pride in being there for them, serving and sacrificing for them, being able to hang out with them, seeing things from their perspective, being a good example for them to follow, and supporting them so they can develop as unique individuals with their own enthusiasms

I don’t know what I’d be doing without them being my constant support system, especially with the crazy schedule that I have. Whatever you do as a parent, make sure you’re helping your kids grow into something you would be proud of," a part of the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the beautiful family moment had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanaians commend McDan

Many people who thronged the post's comments section praised McDan for being a responsible and caring father.

Stephen Opoku Awudu reacted:

The greatest dad, what an inspiration to ur kids.

Honeygah Owusu wrote:

You are bless sir, Beautiful family

Tiffany M. Donley remarked:

Real True Fathers are #RARE and #PRICELESS and worthy of #CELEBRATING

Kofi Sparks Anorijame reacted:

The best path to bring family together, especially when you have more than one wife .

RichKweku B KKpando added:

This is beautiful... God bless us with strength, good health and financial stability to be good examples to our children too.

Aggrey Newman David stated:

Money is sweet. Beautiful family. More kids Dr.

McDan bonds with his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McDan grabbed headlines after he posted a video of his son online.

The TikTok video showed the adorable moment McDan was spotted with his son on a football field.

Dressed in a suit and tie, McDan watched as a personal coach led his son through some drills.

He explained that despite his busy schedule, he is delighted to spend time with his kids and loved ones and advised all parents to do the same.

