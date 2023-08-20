Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael, appeared with new expensive pair of shoes on United Showbiz on Saturday, August 19

The Neat FM presenter claimed the posh footwear cost $1,200 (GH¢13,000+) while shading dancehall musician Shatta Wale

Many people laughed after watching the video of Ola Michael's response to critics who mocked the footwear he sported for the show's earlier episode

Neat FM presenter Ola Michael showcased expensive new shoes worth $1,200 (GH¢13,541.94) to spite his critics on the United Showbiz on Saturday, August 19.

The media personality, who doubles as a movie producer, appeared on set with the branded footwear minutes into the much-watched entertainment programme on UTV.

Ola Michael attempts to take over narrative

The presenter attempted to control the narrative surrounding his ''tasteless'' footwear choice for a previous edition of United Showbiz after critics, including Shatta Wale, mocked and slammed him over the footwear.

The dancehall musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, reportedly released a dis song bashing Ola Michael after the presenter's footwear became a topic for discussion.

Ola Michael's new clip

In a video on Facebook, Ola Michael throws shade at Shatta Wale, saying the artiste can't afford his new shoes. Ola Michael appeared on United Showbiz minutes before the show started.

The sensational footage of the media figure generated diverse opinions and had many people cackling.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Ola Michael

While many laughed over the video, some hailed Shatta Wale in the comments section.

NanaMyOw said:

Ah, Ola. You dey funny me waa.

Yaa Yaa posted:

Too funny. I can't stop laughing.

Acient Soja Gh commented:

All thanks to King Shatta Wale.

Mariam Abubakar posted:

You go explain taya.

David Agbegoe commented:

Shatta Wale is a legend, indeed.

Nana Yaa Obuo said:

I love that.

Itz Naf Karim commented:

You go explain taya.

Jennifer Owusu Ansah posted:

Ghana sweet pass.

Sammy Dwamena Wynance said:

Still, we like the shoe shu li.

Jackson Moore said:

Shatta Wale is a blessing.

Charles Felix Narh posted:

Concert man.

Maame Ama Oye

Where are the socks?

Akrobeto composes song for Ola Michael's sensational shoe

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto admonished Ola for dressing shabbily to sit on TV.

He added that the radio presenter deserved everything Shatta Wale said about his shoes. The funny-looking shoes were mistakenly captured on camera during a live broadcast of United Showbiz.

Many people, including industry stakeholders, have criticised Ola for wearing the footwear to the program.

