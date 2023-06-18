Ghanaian movie producer Ola Michael has explained why Agya Koo was blacklisted from starring in Kumawood movies

The event's producer disclosed the producers wanted to groom other young actors to take over from Agya Koo

He added that Agya Koo's face was seen on almost every movie poster, and they wanted new faces to promote the industry

Ghanaian filmmaker Ola Michael has disclosed why famous actor Agya Koo was blacklisted from taking a lead role in Kumawood movies.

Speaking on the United Showbiz program hosted by media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, the event producer said the film producers decided to promote the movie industry by introducing new actors.

I'm saying it's not true because you said some people came together to take someone's daily bread from him. It's not true. We have many ways of saying things. If you say it this way, it looks like we are being wicked towards someone. But the whole idea was we got to a point where everything was about one person.

We can't sit in Ghana and say only one person in the whole of Ghana can act in movies. So, the idea was to get more people into acting so that when that one person gets tired, the movie industry doesn't die with that person. So that the other people can also take over.

What's wrong with that? (to Lil Wayne) Isn't that what helped you to become famous? That's what also helped who nose tomorrow to become famous. We got to a point where we were using him as the lead character.

If you are a person who usually watches movies, you'll see that some time ago, any time you watched a movie, everyone was about one person, Agya Koo. We saw that if we wanted the movie industry to develop, we must bring more people into it.

The meeting we had wasn't to put someone aside, but it was to push other people along. If we hadn't done it that way (to the bald man), you wouldn't be sitting here on TV

Watch the video below;

