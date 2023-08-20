Ghanaian media personality, MzGee, flaunted her flawless legs with lovely tattoos in an Instagram video

The UTV presenter sported a stunning blue outfit and boosted her height with a pair of high heels

Since posting the clip on her thrilling account, fans have been commenting compliments about her look

Television presenter MzGee, born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, flaunted her unblemished legs with adorable tattoos in an Instagram video that has melted hearts.

The United Showbiz host posted the clip on social media to prompt fans about the live televised programme on Saturday, August 19.

MzGee flaunts lovely legs as she slays in stunning dress. Photo credit: iammzgee.

MzGee's look

The presenter adorned a stunning blue dress with white buttons that stood out. She added long black hair extensions to her look and elevated her height in a pair of high heels.

"We're live on #unitedshowbiz on @utvghana," MzGee captioned the lovely video on Instagram.

At the time of the publication, the clip had been watched more than 5,000 times. MzGee's fans gushed over her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens swoon over MzGee

Many gushed over the gorgeous media personality. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Lyncarly reacted:

Woooohoo.

Lailasharu_official commented:

You look gorgeous in blue.

Ericato2 posted:

The drip. She's looking younger every week.

Miss_ntriwaa_sadio said:

Beautiful dress.

Asamoah_joy commented:

Wow, Agudie3 paaa.

The_saboateng reacted:

We Dey ur back Mamaga. I like this. You're coming all out. Could you give us the attitude we long for it? Don't mind anybody. But know this, UTV showbiz is watched all over the world so please allow Mr Logic

Tetracyclinecard replied:

You're doing well kraaaa; sending positive VIBES your way.

Gro_byngi commented:

I love that tattoo on your legs.

Appiah6947 commented:

I am always looking lovely.

Misscharty commented:

Pretty ayigbe gal. On point.

Peaceamewuda said:

Beautiful.

Call_me_abyna commented:

Nice outfit.

Givtti commented:

Too fine.

Farid.anoi posted:

This be new look .

