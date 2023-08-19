Revered comic legend Akrobeto has shared his opinion on Ola Michael's sensational shoes that went viral

Akrobeto scolded Ola for dressing shabbily for an important television program

The funny video has already garnered over 10,000 organic likes in less than a day

Ghanaian comic actor Akrobeto has admonished Ola for dressing shabbily to sit on tv. He added that the radio presenter deserved everything Shatta Wale said about his shoes.

The funny-looking shoes were mistakenly captured on camera during a live broadcast of United Showbiz.

Many people, including industry stakeholders, have criticised Ola for wearing the footwear to the program.

In his usual fashion, Akrobeto toned down the harshness of his message with a comical narrative.

He said, "Ola, did you think we would praise you for wearing this shoe? You are a presenter. Many people know who you are. Is this a shoe or canvas? You can see that this is Kanvashoe. And so if Shatta Wale says something about your shoe, you deserve it."

Next time, don't wear this shoe even if you are in a hurry. These shoes shouldn't be in your house. You are disgracing the whole UTV viewers.

Akrobeto also sang a short song honouring Ola Michaels's sensational viral shoe.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Akrobeto's comments on Ola Micheals funny looking shoe

The comment section was filled with laughing emojis.

BáBÿ Ñá commented:

This man’s laughter makes me laugh

Joshua Agyeic commented:

This man x serious oo..lol l can't stop laughing

Daniel Musah commented:

Indeed, shoe kakuma

Joseph Kweku Woode commented:

Shoe canvas

Isaac Opoku commented:

The king of comedy

Akrobeto shows off a new car in the video; peeps shower him with praise

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Akrobeto wowed peeps after unveiling his new car.

The veteran entertainer stepped out in a posh 2022 Toyota Venza in a video.

The footage has drew lots of attention from online peeps who praised the comedian for his new whip. Many said they were happy for him because the comedian has always been hardworking.

