Reggie N Bollie music duo star, Reggie Zippy, has stated that he is unbothered by the remarks of critics

This comes after some online users pounced on him after he announced that he and his wife had ended their 15-year marriage

The UK -based artiste and father posted the message on his socials on Sunday, August 20, where many remarked that he was depressed

Ghanaian artiste of Reggie N Bollie fame, Reggie Zippy, has indicated to his critics that he is unbothered by their harsh remarks about his marriage breakdown with his wife.

The X-Factor musician said the chaos and noise surrounding his collapsed 15-year marriage does not affect him.

Reggie Zippy's message to critics

The UK-based Ghanaian singer and father said he'd mastered remaining calm during stormy moments.

"A man who can fall asleep at the VIP in a nightclub surrounded by extremely loud music, beautiful ladies and champagne, you should know I have mastered the art of creating my own PEACE and RELAXATION in the midst of chaos and noise. MADA KORAA," he posted on his socials.

The artiste, born Reginald Ainooson, had stated earlier that he and his now-former wife, Edith Ward, did not easily decide to end their marriage.

His recent comments to critics gathered reactions from fans and online users alike.

Read his full text below:

Fans react to Reggie Zippy's message

Many noted that he was in denial despite being depressed. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

Queeniedren posted:

That cos you look drunk and asleep. Wise up, man; the world is evolving.

Nyamekeba stated:

Asem oooo.

Akos_couture_gh commented:

Woboa sleepless nights nkoaaaa

Winibeng said:

Why did you type the opposite? You have a problem, that's why you are sleeping in a club. Who does that?

Maame Araba Smiley commented:

I used to sleep next to Boomerang speakers; people were just surprised.

Reggie Zippy replied:

Maame Araba Smiley No wonder you are my sister. YADWENE NO ATI, YASO NSO ESI, Y3NTI WHiilol

Ellenam Foli commented:

The thesis is too many! Prove your mastery over peace of mind by keeping quiet! Talking too much isn't gentlemanly.

Reggie Zippy replied:

Ellenam Foli ELLENAM ELLENAM ELLENAM, how many times have I typed your name? Don't let us become besties because you love me die. If you don't believe me check with my best friend Amanda Jissih, she will enlighten you about how much of a gentleman I am.

Michael Dexter Seddoh commented:

You explain taya. No Evidence!

Gka Derrick posted:

Defence mechanism or depression. Dude, you're going through a lot. Seek help.

KONTONKYI reacted:

It happened to me; it's one of the broken signs.

Elorm Trybes Jnr posted:

You clearly need help, senior man.

Nana Amma Serwaah Bonsu commented:

Ey3 symptoms of broken heart, kafra bossu.

Akwiya Amoah said:

Early signs of depression are overhyped over an issue. Las las you go cry, we know you.

Reggie Zippy sparks infidelity rumours

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian hiplife musician Reggie Zippy declared he was a free man after 15 years of marriage. An earlier post on his social media suggests that the singer may be expecting a baby with someone else.

Reggie Zippy announced his separation in a lengthy emotional post, calling himself an irresponsible and wicked husband and father.

