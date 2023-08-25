Ghanaian international student Peter Bawuah, studying in Canada, has become an online inspiration after sharing photos of himself diligently cleaning his landlord's house

Drawing parallels between his past in Ghana and his current situation, Peter described his dedication to his responsibilities, emphasising the importance of humility and service for achieving greatness

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Peter gave some tips to international students who are looking for great landlords like his

Ghanaian international student, Peter Bawuah, studying in Canada, has become an online inspiration after he shared photos of himself diligently cleaning his landlord's house along with a heartfelt caption.

In the post, Peter described his dedication to his responsibilities, drawing a parallel between his past in Ghana and his present situation in Canada.

Despite his academic commitments, Peter undertakes various household chores, including mopping, cleaning bathrooms, and clearing weeds.

He attributes his work ethic to the belief that humility and service are the keys to greatness, according to him. His humility and commitment have won him not only the admiration of social media users but also the trust and support of his landlord.

He expressed deep gratitude for his landlord's kindness, describing how he has been provided with essentials like bed sheets, jackets, food, and even flexible rent payment options.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Peter gave a piece of advice to international students seeking great landlords just like him.

Be humble to your landlord. Sometimes it is not about your colour but your discipline and integrity. You need to build a network with people. You need to get good information and directions as an international student. Don’t compare yourself with others. Whatever God places you, you can still become relevant.

