An 80-year-old man has revealed his greatest regret in life was sticking with the same company until retirement

The man admitted in a TikTok interview that he endured years of pressure and slow promotions, whereas his wife's approach yielded diverse benefits

Reflecting on his past, he expressed a wish to have pursued entrepreneurship if given a second chance

An 80-year-old man has unveiled his most significant life regret, attributing it to his steadfast commitment to a single company throughout his career until retirement.

During an interview with @sprouht on TikTok, the elderly individual shared how his wife adopted a contrasting approach by frequently transitioning jobs, leading to diverse experiences and heightened financial rewards.

While his spouse enjoyed the benefits of this flexible career path, the man recounted his own journey, marked by years of dedicated service before achieving a promotion, all the while contending with mounting workplace pressures over time.

80-year-old man shares his biggest regret in life Photo credit: @sprouht

Source: TikTok

Reflecting on his professional trajectory in the TikTok video, the man candidly admitted that if he were granted the chance to rewrite his life's narrative, he would have opted for entrepreneurship, starting his own business venture.

wanjirualice757 commented:

i have always been afraid to move jobs this is a sign. starting to send out my CV today

mustisrzrai indicated:

no his fault. he is the breadwinner for the family. it's a risk to switch n still able to provide for the family

Kryskela said:

He was a great provider. He stayed with the company because he wanted to ensure that his family was always taken care off. That's commendable.

Watch the video below:

Homeless man regrets giving out his son 30 years ago because of poverty

Meanwhile, in an emotional encounter captured on video, a homeless man revealed his deepest regret to Peter Bond, a well-known TikTok influencer recognized for assisting homeless individuals.

With tears streaming down his face, the man confessed that his greatest sorrow stemmed from letting go of his son 30 years ago due to the shackles of poverty.

Man said relocating from his country to Canada is his biggest regret in life

In another story, a man who migrated from his home country to Canada said his biggest regret in life is moving to the North American country.

He said he felt Canada was a trap, and he could never get enough money to even buy a property despite all the hard work and his salary.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh