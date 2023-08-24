Zack Ferguson, a Ghanaian man living in the UK, met a stranded Ghanaian at a train station in the UK and decided to help him since they were both from the same country

He said he sometimes paid hotel bills for the stranded Ghanaian and even introduced him to his boss as his cousin so he could get a job

However, unbeknownst to him, the Ghanaian he helped was reporting him to the boss, making him fearful of Ghanaians living abroad

Zack Ferguson, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom, has given reasons why he prefers to work or relate with people from other countries other than Ghana.

Zack narrated that a Ghanaian man he helped secure a job at his former workplace almost got him fired because the man wanted his position.

Zack said he worked with the Chelsea Football Club when he met the stranded man at a train station. He decided to help him, so he introduced the man to his boss as his cousin.

"If you want to achieve anything in life, never take any Ghanaian as your friend in the UK. I tried that, and I almost lost everything. One of the Ghanaians I took to my workplace, I met him at the station and he was crying and said to me that he had nowhere to sleep."

"I used my own money even to pay for the hotel for this person. I spoke to my boss, so he didn't need to interview him. I took him to my workplace. When I'm on CCTV, I just pretend like I'm tired and put my head down, this guy will record me and send it to my boss because he wants my place," Zack added.

His boss told him what his fellow Ghanaian was doing behind his back and asked him to be cautious of his "cousin."

Zack admitted on SVTV Africa that there are some good Ghanaians but prefers to stay away from all Ghanaians and rather work with Nigerians.

The stories of Ghanaians treating their fellow countrymen wrongly abroad are many. Recently, a Ghanaian died at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after she was deported from the US for not having legal documents. Another Ghanaian who owed her reported the deceased to the police, which got her deported.

