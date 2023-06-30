Ghanaian student Peter Bawuah, who received a scholarship to study in Canada, has been recognized for his exceptional efforts as a student ambassador by Brilliant Minds Group Company in Ontario

Despite facing challenging circumstances, including sleeping outside and selling coconuts, Peter's dedication and resilience have propelled him to success

His recognition serves as an inspiring example of the transformative power of education and the possibilities that can be achieved through determination and perseverance

Peter Bawuah, a Ghanaian student who travelled to Canada on a scholarship, is making remarkable strides in his academic journey.

Recently, he was honoured with an award as a student ambassador by Brilliant Minds Group Company in Ontario, Canada, for his outstanding representation of the interests and welfare of African students in the country.

"Thank you, CEO-Dinesh for believing in my passion, dreams, and knowledge to transform, shape and empower the youth of Africans to achieve uncharted excellence. Dreams always come true. The Lord can take you far no matter poor your background is. God is the lifter of men," Peter said upon receiving the award.

Hailing from Techimantia in the Ahafo Region, Peter's journey to success has been a testament to his determination and resilience.

Prior to winning the scholarship, the graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) had faced challenging circumstances, including sleeping outside, selling coconuts, and hustling to make ends meet.

This recognition not only acknowledges Peter's individual achievements but also highlights the transformative power of educational opportunities in changing lives.

As an inspiring role model for aspiring students, Peter's story encourages perseverance and dedication in the pursuit of dreams.

How Peter Bawuah got to win an award in Canada

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Peter Bawuah revealed how he got selected for the award and further explained what the award entails.

"Ok basically, it is an award for student ambassador at Brilliant minds group, an organization in Canada that help and promote the welfare of international students. So through LinkedIn they saw me and select me to represent Africa students in the organization," he said.

See a post about Peter's award below:

