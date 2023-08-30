A woman has been weeping bitterly since her boyfriend left her and wants the man back

She said the boyfriend gave her a whooping GH¢30,000 and announced the break up to her

The GH¢30,000 is money she requested for her business and it was given to her before the breakup

A heartbroken woman has asked for help to get his boyfriend back after he gave her a huge sum of money and left the relationship.

The lady said she gave a response she now thinks is a stupid one to a question her boyfriend asked, and she believes that led to the breakup.

Narrating the incident to Abena Manokekame, she said her boyfriend can be described as every woman's dream.

"He supports me and always includes me in his plan. I don’t lack anything. He once said he doesn’t need anything from me, just respect and me being faithful."

She added that she is a social butterfly and loves to hang out with her friends of both sexes. Her partner sometimes sponsored the hangouts just to make her happy.

One day the gentleman asked her a question, and that was where her woes started.

"He asked me, “Do you have anyone in your life RIGHT NOW, whom you will replace me with if our relationship doesn’t work out? “ I said “YES”

The gentleman asked further questions by asking if she thought that person would be a perfect replacement for him. It was at that point she realised her initial response was not good. So she answered 'No' to the second question.

The then-boyfriend asked more questions, including if she ever hung out with the gentleman in question and why she was keeping him around.

"My answers didn’t sit well with him. He brought out a check from his wallet and handed it to me. It was a check for GH¢30,000 (money I asked him for my business). After that, he told me to have a nice life and be happy. I was trying to explain things to him, but he wouldn’t even look at me. I followed him outside, but he just sat in his car and drove off," the lady said.

She said she has tried to reach out to her boyfriend to explain her answers but to no avail. He doesn't answer her calls or her text messages, and he is also not home.

She has been weeping bitterly since the breakup because she loves the guy so much, and she believes he is the right one for him.

Advice from Abena Manokekame

In response to the anonymous mail she sent to Abena Manokekame, she encouraged her to take some steps that may help her get her man back or move on without him.

Some of her recommendations include; giving the guy some space, reflecting on her actions, apologise sincerely, and being honest about her emotions with both men.

Other recommendations were to show commitment to getting her man back, find a mediator, and respect whatever outcome all these processes bring.

