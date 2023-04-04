A pretty lady's answer to a question on the reason her ex-boyfriend broke up with her has caused a stir online

In a video, the lady said she refused her ex-boyfriend's advice to stop posting memes on social media hence the breakup

Netizens who reacted to the video remain divided in their opinions on the reasons given by the lady

A beautiful Ghanaian has looked back on the circumstances that led to her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, the lady who was asked in an interview the reason she and her ex broke up said it was because she regularly posts memes on social media.

She said her ex-boyfriend was against the idea of her posting memes on social media with the excuse that it portrayed her as someone who was unserious.

"He claimed that he didn't like the idea of me posting memes on social media because it was given me the tag as being unserious," she said.

She added that the guy was expecting her to post loving and thought-provoking content rather than memes.

Quizzed by the host to send a message to her ex-boyfriend, the pretty lady who wore a bright smile responded saying "I always loved and cherished you. I still love you though” she said amid laughter.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comments by the lady

The 1-minute 13-second video had raked over 13,000 likes and 450 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the reason for the breakup.

husseinmansura1 said:

Because of love I should stop posting memes ?

canzybae added:

The day I will not post memes, my babe will call me and say todayyy dier u didn’t post nonsense are you okay?

junioR replied:

You will understand the guy later wen you find yourself a girl who jokes with everything

stephenofosuhene7 concluded:

I believe there is a twist in this tale; these girls will post memes lamenting their single status when they are in relationships.

My boyfriend is ugly

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions online after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @juujee_koko, a pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh