Some top female NPP MPs will not be returning to Parliament after losing out in the 2024 elections

The list includes Communications Minister Ursula Owusu, Ewutu Senya East, and Hawa Koomson

Some incumbents also knew they would not return for some time after the NPP's recent primaries

Several prominent women from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost out in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

Despite strong campaigns and attempts to win the hearts of constituents, they will not serve for the next four years.

Ursula Owusu and six other top NPP women will not be in Ghana's next parliament.

Another set of NPP women who will not make it to Parliament are those who did not contest or lost in the party's primaries.

YEN.com.gh has looked at some of the notable ruling party female politicians who will not be in Ghana's next Parliament.

6 NPP women who lost Parliamentary seats

Ursula Owusu

The Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, who contested the NPP ticket at the Ablekuma West Constituency, suffered a heartbreaking defeat.

She has been the MP for the area since 2012 but sadly lost her seat to the NDC candidate, Rev Kweku Addo. She polled 26,575 votes, while Rev Addo won with 31,866 votes.

It appears the people of her constituency are dissatisfied with her performance over the years and have decided to kick her out.

Hawa Koomson

Incumbent MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, also lost her seat. After a fierce contest in the constituency, she was defeated by the NDC's Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunnor.

Hawa Koomson has represented the constituency in Parliament since 2012; however, at the end of the race, she garnered 46,638 votes, while Naa Koryoo won with 50,886 votes.

Akosua Asaa Manu (Kozie)

Akosua Asaa Manu, affectionately known as Kozie, stood on the NPP ticket at the Adentan Constituency.

She suffered a heartbreaking defeat after the incumbent NDC MP, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, retained his seat. Kozie won 35,143 votes, while Ramadan secured 56,303 votes.

Lydia Alhassan

Lydia Seyram Alhassan is the incumbent MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Unfortunately, she will not return to Ghana's next Parliament since she's been voted out. She lost her seat to actor-turned-politician John Dumelo of the NDC after polling 39,214 votes, while Dumelo garnered 47,560 votes.

Naana Eyiah

Representing the Gomoa Central constituency, Naana Eyiah was also defeated in the 2024 elections and will not return to Ghana's next Parliament. She was defeated by Ghanaian musician-turned-politician APlus, who contested the seat for the first time.

MPs who lost seats before 2024 Election

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo knew she was not returning to Parliament after the NPP's parliamentary primaries.

She was beaten by Mike Oquaye Jnr., the son of the former Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, ending her dreams of representing the people of Dome-Kwabenya in Parliament for at least the next four years.

Many believe that Adwoa Safo was punished by her constituents due to her long absence from official duties to attend to personal matters after she was elected the second time.

Cynthia Morrison

The former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Cynthia Morrison, was another casualty in this election cycle. Despite contesting as an Independent Candidate, she lost her seat in the Agona West Constituency.

She entered Parliament on the NPP ticket but contested as an Independent Candidate due to unresolved issues within the party.

John Dumelo promises to make AWW great

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo addressed his constituents after he won the Ayawaso West Wuoguon seat.

The actor-turned-politician thanked the people for trusting him and giving him the duty to represent them in Parliament.

Netizens who saw Dumelo's message were touched by his humility and congratulated him in the comments.

