A woman who narrowly escaped the toll booth accident that involved a tipper truck has spoken with tears in an emotional video

Narrating the incident tearfully, the woman indicated that she was working with another cleaner called Koomson when she was called and sent

Before she could say jack, the huge crash occurred and Koomson who she was cleaning with was lying deformed on the floor

A woman who works as a cleaner at the toll booth on the Accra-Tema Motorway has shed uncontrollable tears in a video following the sudden demise of her colleague named Koomson.

In a video shared on the YouTube channel of Citinewsroom, the lady who could not hide her emotions narrated that she narrowly escaped the accident after she was called by an attendant at another booth.

"I was with Koomson sweeping the street when someone from toll booth 4 called me to take money for her but on my way, a policeman nearby also sent me to call someone for him. The next thing I heard was the crash and Koomson lying deformed on the floor," she said.

Michael Preko said:

Because of bribe-taking and lack of supervision most cars on the road are not road worthy. It's the innocent citizens that suffer.

Luke Luke mentioned:

There is something I don't understand....someone please help me out. Which part of this is funny that people are reacting to the post with the laughing emoji??? Human heart....sad!!

Richard Kwadzokpo indicated:

Ok, so when you do business at places like that, you should anticipate stuff like this cos any truck can fail break at anytime. It's unfortunate but it's what it is.

The incident happened after the articulated truck has crashed into one of the toll-booths on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

As an earlier report by YEN.com.gh indicated, one of the toll-booth attendants was feared dead after a video showed the body lying motionless when the truck crashed into the booth.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the early and rush hours of Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

Another attendant believed to be visually and hearing impaired also sustained various degrees of injuries after he was pulled out of the wrecked booth.

