A pretty Ghanaian bride called Nadia has encouraged single women to respond to messages in their DMs if they want to find partners

She said she met her groom after she accepted his friend request, and they started chatting

Nadia recounted that she fell in love immediately and knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with the man when she met him physically

Nadia, a Ghanaian bride who married recently, has advised single ladies to keep their DMs open and also respond to messages they receive on social media.

In a video on social media, the bride, who was wearing a spaghetti-strap corsetted bridal robe, narrated how she met her husband.

Nadia said if she had not responded to the "stranger's" message in her DM, she would have missed the opportunity to meet her soulmate and get married.

Beautiful bride, Nadia, shared how she met her partner on Facebook after he sent her a friend request. Photo credit: @kingemzy Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

"Ladies, keep your DM open. I met Kweku through Facebook; his sister is called Nadia as well. He was on the internet searching for Nadias, and apparently, he just saw me on Facebook, and I think he sent me a friend request."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I was showing off a bit, so later I accepted his friend's request, and we started having conversations, and phone calls. It took like two months, and we had to meet. I was in town and I just decided to see the guy that I'm chatting with," she added.

According to Nadia, when she eventually met the man she had been chatting with for a while, she just fell in love with him.

"He was looking so fine. I'm like you must be sent from heaven. So there and then I just fell. It was like love at first sight, and here we are today getting married. I can't wait to be his full wife," Nadia said.

While some are enjoying their relationships, others love their singlehood, like this Ghanaian lady who shared how much her looks have changed since she broke up with her boyfriend. Some people also pretend they are not interested in their relationships and later regret when they are separated.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people reacted to the video, which was shared by @sikaofficial1 on Twitter.

Read some of the comments below.

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

Hmm big thanks to this woman ... I've dmed like 10 twitter I like here, none has replied herrrh , what if ik their soul mate , they should think about this hmmm

@nanakusinho wrote:

Marriage is really the prize for women. Twitter feminists are lying paa

@shxce4ever said:

Over here, love, at first sight, comes with money for Waakye and airtime. If you don’t have it the love go tear ein eye top ‍♂️

@macyaw_33 wrote:

I'm in this lady's dm, and mehn she's giving me though time

@iamnananyamekye said:

Women keep your dm open so that I can close mine. Nana Okyere Akwasi Asare e'I formally Kofi AGYEI T

@i_Oxlade wrote:

Ladies don’t open your DM, we just wanna chop you

@QuaysonFloyd said:

no waste ur tym...dem no go listen until dem reach 30+

Single Ghanaian mother said it's difficult to find love

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady went viral after she expressed her difficulty in finding a lover.

She said most men do not want to date ladies with children.

"Men of late do not want to date we the born one ladies. I have observed that the men shy away from us because they do not want to take care of the kids. Now do you want to hide our kids or what, " she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh