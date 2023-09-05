A man has got many people excited after he opened up on the requirements needed to study in the US

In the video, the man rubbished the idea that academic records are the only requirement needed to enter a university

Netizens who saw the video commended him for speaking on the subject matter

A young Ghanaian man has rubbished the notion that a major requirement needed in studying in the United States is based solely on academic records.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @_samcharles, who was answering a question as to whether one can study in the US with low grades, revealed it is highly possible.

Using himself as an example, the young man revealed that he didn't do exceptionally well in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) yet currently studies law, a course he would not have been given if it was Ghana.

"I had a D7 in my Core Maths WASSCE, I also had a C and Bs, I didn't get an A, but I am a law student in the US"

He explained that in the US, people who are good when it comes to sporting activities are highly sought after by many universities, adding that admissions to those people are based on their involvement in sports and not their academic records.

The young man urged people who wish to pursue further studies in the US to get involved in sports activities in order to have an added advantage.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians delight over the new revelation

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video thanked the young man for enlightening them.

Reuben Mclord commented:

now I'm not ashamed again. thanks brother

Micheal phillips reacted:

how do they pay for tuition in a US university, do they have an installment plan? How does it works? Do you know any of these?

user5516946722211 asked:

Please what about medicine

