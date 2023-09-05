A video of a Ghanaian woman opening up on how her husband betrayed her trust has got people sad

Millicent, who lives in the UK, said she paid over GH¢280,000 to get her husband to join her, but the man had other ideas

Netizens who saw the video have sympathised with the woman over her experience

Millicent Agyemang, a Ghanaian woman in the UK, has shared a painful ordeal she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, all in the name of love.

In an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, the single mother revealed she paid over £20,000, equivalent to GH¢280,000, as travel expenses to fly her Ghanaian partner to the UK so they could live as husband and wife.

Ghanaian reveals how her husband betrayed her. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The woman said despite doing all this and helping her husband get his documents, he had an ulterior motive for agreeing to the marriage.

"I later found out that he had started the process of getting his girlfriend from Ghana to join him. When I confronted him, he confessed that everything I heard was true."

Millicent said after some time, she came to accept that she had been fooled and, hence, had to leave the marriage if she wanted her peace of mind.

The middle-aged woman, who looked visibly sad as she narrated her story, advised women living abroad to be cautious when entering long-distance relationships, especially if the man lives in Ghana.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 900 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians comfort Millicent

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathised with the woman on her experience.

@frankkorang7447 commented:

This lady has really been truthful. She has really educated some of us on the mistakes she has made in her life. I couldn't help but to stay glued here the whole night. Thank you

@HouseofYaa stated:

Millie almost cried at the end of this program. I’ve been through similar experiences with these Visa marriages. God bless you for your honesty and your wisdom.

@nanayawfrimpong3415 admitted:

I really like this lady because of her frankness and advice to borgers. I wish I could get in touch with her. I listened to her a lot. God bless her.

Women advised men living abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has cautioned ladies to be careful in their dealings with men abroad and ensure they are not taken advantage of due to their geographical distance.

She urged women to exercise wisdom when engaging with these men.

Her reason was that many women fall prey by compromising themselves and sharing sensitive pictures or videos, all for the sake of financial gains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh