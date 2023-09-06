A video of Appiah Stadium interacting with Dede Ayew during a Black Stars training in Kumasi has got people talking

The outspoken social commentator was seen having a fun time as he tried to get the skipper to endorse him

Netizens who saw the video shared thier opinions on what traspired between Dede Ayew and Appiah Stadium

Popular Ghanaian serial caller, Appiah Stadium has visited the Ghana Black Stars team at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to wish them well as they prepare to take on the Central African Republic in a final AFCON qualifier group game.

The outpspoken social commentator who took to his official TikTok page to open up on what transired during the visit shared an adorable video of his encounter with the skipper Andre Dede Ayew.

The video captured the nice moment where the duo appeared to be having a fun time apparently after the team had finished training.

As they walked in close promixity, Appiah Staidum who looked starstruck was heard telling Dede Ayew to mention his name.

The former Nottingnham Forest player initially acted coy but reluctantly did as he was asked.

Surprisingly, Appiah Stadium then urged Dede Ayew to look into the camera and say his name, a request the captain politely turned down as he laughed and walked away.

At the time of writing the story, the 21-second video had raked in 2000 likes and 30 comemnts

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the encounter between Appiah Stadium and Dede Ayew

Netizens who reacted to the video opined that Dede Ayew based on his action towards Appiah Stadium is a shy type .

Ohene Tumffour Williams commented:

This man dey bore

djfigures4 indicated:

ahohyehy3 pro max

TKMDARLINGTON reacted:

what is wrong with this man kraaaaaa, by force self put put nkwaaaaas

Yeboah Augustine staed:

Why should the team official allow anyone to disturb the boys whiles there’s an important game ahead?

Akrobeto visits Black Stars team

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto also visited the Black Stars before their match in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Akrobeto who was seen wearing a jersey made in Ghana colours as he exchanged pleasantries with some players.

He first shook the hand of West Ham forward Kudus Mohammed and interacted with him for a few seconds before doing the same with goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

