Kumawood star Akrobeto visited the Black Stars during a training session ahead of their AFCON 2023

The actor's appearance at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday excited many of the players

Jordan Ayew looked nonchalant during the players' encounter with the actor, and has sparked reactions online

A video of ace actor and TV personality Akrobeto visiting the Black Stars in Kumasi has sparked reactions online.

The Black Stars will host the Central African Republic (CAR) in their last AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 7.

The team travelled to Kumasi on Tuesday. During their first training, they had a unique visitor in Akrobeto.

Jordan Ayew's nonchalant attitude towards Akrobeto has sparked reactions Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Kudus and others get from their seat to greet Akrobeto

A video of Akrobeto's visit showed his presence excited the Black Stars players, including Mohammed Kudus, Dede Ayew, Baba Rahman, and Richard Ofori.

To show their reverence for the ace actor, Kudus and other stars got up to greet Akrobeto, with Dede Ayew embracing him.

Jordan Ayew behaved differently towards Akrobeto

Unlike many colleagues, Jordan Ayew looked indifferent about Akrobeto's presence at the training session.

Sitting on the bench, the Crystal Palace forward focused more on his phone than the actor's presence.

Akrobeto mentioned his name and informed him that he was leaving before they shook hands, with the player showing no emotions.

See the video below (watch from 3 minutes):

Ghanaians bash Jordan Ayew over behaviour towards Akrobeto

The video has triggered unfavourable reactions for Jordan Ayew. For many who have seen the video, Jordan's nonchalant attitude was disrespectful to Akrobeto. Others thought he should have emulated Kudus' behaviour.

mr.monies_deity said:

Jordan sat down without showing no respect to wake up and greet smh

khen_ballack13 said:

Jordan de3 aas3 Mr. I respect myself ooSnr man s3m naa oo eiAkroberto nso s3 3ne3 yab3sera Mo y33k) wai

notnyc11 said:

He is reserved guy. He can like u but hardly show that.. he is not like his brother. They have different personality

nana_agyemang_11 said:

@jordanayew9 you don’t respect if @akrobeto_official was your father nka you will stand up to greet him….let respect lead you @jordanayew9

yawdarko29 said:

Look at how @kudus_mohammed stood up to greet @akrobeto_official. That's respect

