@tomaesthetic, a gentleman on Twitter showed how his body transformed rapidly within the space of 5 months

In the first picture taken in February 2021, Tom was out of shape but another one shot in July 2021 reveals his amazing stature

Tom explained to his critics that he has been training for 10 years but got out of shape during the lockdown period in 2020

A hardworking gentleman identified on Twitter as Tom Aesthetic with the handle @tomaesthetic has amazed social media users with pictures showing his rapid body transformation.

The first picture of Tom, which he indicates was taken in February 2021 showed that he was completely out of shape whilst the second one taken in July 2021 reveals the massive change that occurred.

He encouraged social media users with the post, mentioning that anyone can achieve similar results only if they decide to put their minds to it.

Giving more details about the secret to his transformation, Tom said he has actually been training for the past 10 years but got out of shape during the 2020 lockdown.

"2020 lockdown dealt with me and I allowed it; because I knew and was confident I’ll get back up. I’ve been training for almost 10 years. I only fell off a few months due to the lockdown. Here we are, folks! Fit to fat and back to fit!" he said.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments from tweeps who were surprised by the transformation

@Hydroengineer1 doubted it was possible:

This Triceps I see can never be produced under 5 months. Hard to believe,...Fb though. Flexed bicepsRaised fist

@WillieWinehouse said:

It’s only people who don’t know anything about the gym will doubt this is possible. Just the motivation I need to get back in form Flexed biceps

@TaMakweila suggested:

People like you need to be honest about their use of steroids. Alot of people are looking up to you thinking they can get such a Physic in 5 months, bru kuyaniwa eduks

Lady loses weight rapidly

In a similar story, a lady with the Twitter handle @aaliyaah_m wowed social media with her transformation pictures.

One of the photos she shared showed her with a round body structure. The second photo showcases an amazing banging body ticking all the boxes for a model.

It is no wonder therefore that her profile describes her as a fashion enthusiast and freelance picture model.

