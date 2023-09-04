Ghanaian former footballing star Asamoah Gyan delivered his famous dance moves at his home

The former Black Stars captain and striker decided to create a fun moment on Sunday, September 3, following his return home from a trip

He executed his dance routines to perfection, and the video, posted to his Instagram account, has warmed many hearts

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan doled out his famous dance moves as he larked at his magnificent residence following a successful trip on Sunday, September 3.

The legendary footballer jammed to Case, a vibey remix tune by Ghanaian singer Mr Drew, featuring Mophty Legacy. He showcased his best moves while dancing to the song.

Asamoah Gyan delivers powerful dance moves inside his posh home. Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3.

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan delights fans

The fun video shared on Asamoah Gyan's verified Instagram account started with him walking into the camera's view from one end before disappearing and showing up to give his audience a showdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The former Al Ain football player, dressed in a colourful shirt and khaki trousers, appeared confident as he swayed his body to the music, his actions reminiscent of his famous celebratory dance, which he typically performed after scoring a goal.

The high-hearted moment has many of his fans gushing over the video in the comment section.

Asamoah Gyan is a Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as a striker. He is the former captain of the Ghana national team, renowned as the all-time leading goalscorer of the national team.

Reactions as Ghanaians gush over Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Ayamkhingn said:

Give it to them, baby jet.

Shamzy_0 commented:

Allah baby jet.

Iamnaomipoda said:

Hahaha ewole monkorrrrrr famawomo.

Ameri._ca posted:

Fa ma )mo .

Little_jet3 said:

That moves.

Yaamaame posted:

Asamoah Gyan to the world.

Ee_ss_ah said:

Energyyyyy.

Mhister_nyarko said:

Super you Dey twerk abi you no Dey twerk? @asamoah_gyan3.

Bride dances in heels

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her White husband sparked a stir on social media.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front at their wedding.

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with a bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels.

Curvy bride shows off her dance moves

Still on weddings, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous bride owned the moment at her wedding with her eye-catching hourglass figure and moves on the dance floor.

In multiple videos spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the bride adorned two different ensembles for her wedding. She sported a sparkling dress with glittering stones and a skirt matching her husband's outfit.

Bride takes over the dance floor with her moves in one of the videos, the bride takes over the dance floor, where she shows off her dance moves, erupting cheers and approvals from guests. She nailed her moves in a fitting straight dress at the ceremony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh