It was a sad scene to behold at the premises of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church on Thursday morning, February 23rd, as church members came out in their numbers to mourn the passing of Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, who was the founder of the church.

What would have been a normal Thursday fellowship for the church members rather turned into a day of sorrow and tears.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @metrotvgh captured the moment one woman was practically inconsolable as she wept in the church.

Other members were also spotted in their seats, shedding tears.

An elder of the church, in an interview, said the outspoken man of God suffered a relapse two weeks ago and was admitted to the hospital.

“There were plans to move him abroad to improve his medical status, but unfortunately, just yesterday in the morning at 2 am. The Lord called our father and founder”, he said.

He expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved family and the church in general.

“We are all devastated and we can only send our condolence to the main bereaved family, the children, and the entire Resurrection Church”

Netizens who reacted to the video sympathized with the church over its loss.

@SarkBodyBody:

Sad

@edemnestor7:

May his soul rest in perfect peace at the bosom of Abraham

@MKpabe:

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the founder Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the founder and leader of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), has died.

The revered man of God is said to have given up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

